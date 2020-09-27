Six injured in overnight crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Six people were injured—including three with serious injuries—in a crash early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of W. Jefferson Blvd. and Catalpa St. at 1:11 a.m. on a report of a crash with injuries.

Once on the scene, officers found there were three people in a Dodge Charger and a Chevy Equinox. One person from the Charger and two people from the Equinox suffered serious injuries. All six were taken to the hospital.

Police say the Charger was going east on Jefferson when in crossed the center line and struck the Equinox, which was going west. Police also believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash for the driver of the Charger.

The crash is still under investigation.