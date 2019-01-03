Six injured in early-morning house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A family of six suffered minor injuries in a house fire early this morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to a home on Fairhill Road, just west of Hamilton Park, at about 2:13am to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-floor bedroom window.

Crews were able to quickly find and extinguish the fire, declaring it under control within 15 minutes. The home suffered heavy fire, water, and smoke damage.

The two adults and four children who live there managed to all get out before firefighters arrived and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.