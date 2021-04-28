Sister of Delphi murder victim: stop sending me suspect photos

DELPHI, Ind. (Network Indiana): The sister of one of the teenage girls killed in Delphi back in 2017 wants people to stop sending her pictures of possible suspects.

Libby German was killed along with Abby Williams four years ago in Delphi, and their killer has still not been caught. Kelsi German says it is heartbreaking to continually get pictures of people who may be suspects in her sister’s murder, only to find out it wasn’t them.

“It’s happened many, many other times, too, and, unfortunately, sometimes when people see that they say, ‘This guy’s been caught, it has to be that person,’ and that’s just not the case. It can’t be that way with every single person that has committed a crime,” German said.

There’s a new round of comparison pictures making the rounds online after Lafayette Police arrested a kidnapping suspect last week. James Chadwell is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl last week, and many people have been comparing his mug shot to the police sketch of the Delphi murder suspect.

German hopes more quality information ends up in the hands of police, instead of a social media post.

“It’s better to send that straight to law enforcement and let them do the job and not let the person that’s being investigated know that they’re going to be talked to in the case, that it is that person, and they find out and decide to run and make it harder for the police to find them.”

Investigators have asked the same thing in the past.