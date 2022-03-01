Sinn, Auburn Sports Group sued by Grand Park for breach of contract, unfair competition

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Rodney Sinn and Auburn Sports Group—who are behind the Auburn Sports Complex—have been sued by Grand Park Fieldhouse, LLC (Grand Park) for breach of contract against Sinn and unfair competition.

The lawsuit states that Sinn was employed by Grand Park from July 1, 2015 through July 6, 2016 as president of operations. Per his employment, Sinn was required to execute an employment agreement, and the suit alleges that Sinn is using and disclosing Grand Park’s confidential information in several areas, including with third parties in an effort to entice those third parties to make an investment with Auburn Sports Park and disclosing Grand Park’s business plan for Auburn Sports Park.

The lawsuit also claims Sinn is using Grand Park’s confidential financial information, business plans and marketing strategies to help plan, market and develop the Auburn Sports Park.

Sinn is also accused of making false claims regarding his prior affiliation with Grand Park, saying he brought the facility “to levels of success that realized an un-heard-of positive cash flow within the first year of operations.” Grand Park says the statement is false and that Sinn was terminated from Grand Park due to “poor performance, inexperience and inability to operate Grand Park in a positive fashion.”

The lawsuit goes on to say that Sinn is making false statements regarding his prior performance at Grand Park in an effort to entice investment into this new venture at the Auburn Sports Park and is improperly affiliating himself with Grand Park’s current success—which has (and had) absolutely nothing to do with Sinn.”

The full lawsuit can be found here.