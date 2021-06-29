Sinkhole closes part of U.S. 30

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A sinkhole has shut down part of U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County.

The westbound lanes of the highway just west of State Road 19 need emergency repairs that INDOT says are expected to take “several days.”

Traffic will be routed using S.R. 19 and Old U.S. 30 through Etna Green, but drivers are encouraged to plan an alternate route.