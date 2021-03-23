Single vehicle crash in rural Adams County leaves Decatur woman seriously injured

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO): The investigation is continuing into a single vehicle crash that happened just before 6:00 P.M. Monday.

The Adams County Sheriff says that the crash happened when a van, driven by 47 year old Elizabeth Currie Stevens, left the road on County Road 650 East, South of State Road 124, striking two trees, a fence and a ditch.

Stevens was trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters before being airlifted to a Fort Wayne Hospital with severe injuries.

Officials say that alcohol is believed to have been a factor in that crash. The investigation is continuing.