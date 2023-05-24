Single-family housing to begin construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Construction to begin on Roosevelt Reserves, Fort Wayne’s largest single-family housing.

Mayor Tom Henry and the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division Wednesday led a ceremony to mark the beginning of construction on a single-family housing development in southeast Fort Wayne.

Roosevelt Reserves is a 131-lot subdivision, the largest market-rate single-family housing development in southeast Fort Wayne in nearly 50 years.

The development is situated on 126 acres of land at Tillman and Hessen Cassel roads, and the total investment is expected to be approximately $40 million over the next three to four years.

In addition, lots will accommodate single-story and two-story homes with attached garages with some lots having water views. Lots are currently available for sale.

Builders will begin construction of homes on lots that have already sold in the coming weeks. It is anticipated that homes in this addition will begin in the mid-$200,000’s for certain models as well as offering lots for custom builds.