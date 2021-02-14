This week’s episode: Simona De Silvestro joins to discuss her Indy 500 ride with Paretta Autosport, returning to IndyCar, what she has been up to since racing at IMS in 2015 and her 2021 racing plans. Plus, Charlie Kimball is confirmed to run two races with A.J. Foyt including the Indy 500 and a look at drivers coming or potentially coming to the Road to Indy.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

