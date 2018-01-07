Simon estate could become American Songbook museum site

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) – The suburban Indianapolis estate of the late billionaire Mel Simon is being given to a foundation dedicated to 20th century American music history.

The Carmel-based Great American Songbook Foundation says Bren Simon is giving it the 107-acre Asherwood estate she owned with her husband, who was co-founder of shopping mall company Simon Property Group and co-owner of the Indiana Pacers.

Foundation officials say the estate and its 50,000-square-foot main house hold promise as a potential museum and that it will conduct a feasibility study for using the property. The foundation founded by musician Michael Feinstein has more than 100,000 items in its collection.

The estate in Carmel was offered for sale for $25 million in 2014. A developer dropped plans last month for turning it into a luxury home neighborhood.