Silver Lake man dies in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Silver Lake man is dead after a crash in Fulton County Monday afternoon.

It started around 5:14 p.m. when officers from the Indiana State Police, the Akron Town Marshal’s Office, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on State Road 19 at Division Road.

After a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that 65-year-old Joseph Frances Cosgrove of Silver Lake was driving a Chrysler minivan westbound on Division Road and was approaching State Road 19 when he pulled into the path of a Chevy Silverado going northbound. The Silverado then struck the minivan in the driver’s side door.

Crosgrove was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Silverado was flown from the scene to a Fort Wayne hospital where he is being treated for head trauma and a leg injury.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities do not believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.