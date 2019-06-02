Silver Alert issued for South Bend woman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police is asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing South Bend woman.

Police say 45-year-old Tamari Lymas has a medical condition that requires medication and may be in danger. She was last seen Saturday, June 1st at around noon.

We’re looking for Tamari Lymas, 45. She left the 400 block of South Edison around 12:30pm Saturday on foot. She has a medical condition which requires medication. Last seen wearing a pink, purple & white tie-dye dress with flipflops. Call SBPD at 574-235-9201 or 911. #southbend pic.twitter.com/VLDYxkng7d — South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) June 2, 2019

Lymas is a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has black hair with brown eyes and is missing one of her front teeth. Lymas also has burn marks on the right side of her body, starting near her right arm to her right knee. She was last seen wearing a pink, purple and white tie-dye dress with flip flop sandals.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tamari Lymas is asked to contact police at 911 or 574-235-9201.