Silver Alert issued for New Haven teen

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (Release) – The New Haven Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lillian Englehart, a 14 year old white female, 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black rimmed glasses, a hooded sweatshirt and pants.

Lillian is missing from New Haven, Indiana which is 130 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 1215 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lillian Englehart, contact the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.