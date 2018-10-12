Silver Alert issued for Muncie man

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a Muncie man.

Carl M. Gravitt, 69, was last seen Friday around 10:30 a.m. in Muncie. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Gravitt is described as being 6’0″ tall, 140 pounds, with brown/gray hair and hazel eyes. Officers say he was last seen wearing a tan jacket, gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding Gravitt’s whereabouts, contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838 or 911.