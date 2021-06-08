Silver Alert issued for Mitchell man

MITCHELL, Ind. (Indiana State Police): A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Mitchell Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Shaen Lawrence, a 24-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 350 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, and last seen wearing a McDonald’s employee uniform.

Shaen is missing from Mitchell, which is 86 miles south of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 9:30 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shaen Lawrence, contact the Mitchell Police Department at 812-277-2002 or 911.