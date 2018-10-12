UPDATE: Silver Alert for Vermillion County boy cancelled, found safe

CLINTON, Ind. (WOWO):

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been cancelled. The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department said the boy was found safe and secure at a friend’s home in Clinton, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

The Indiana State Police has issued a silver alert for a missing 6-year-old boy.

Police say Bryier Clark Fauquher (fah-COOR) was last seen Wednesday at around 6pm in Clinton. The Silver Alert was issued due to police believing he may need medical assistance. Officers also believe he may be in extreme danger.

The boy is 3’6″ tall, weighs 67 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see him or know where he is, call 911 or the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department at 765-492-3838.