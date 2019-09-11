UPDATE: ALERT CANCELED** Silver Alert issued for Mishawaka girl

UPDATE: The alert has been canceled, according to the Indiana State Police. No further details were provided. Original story follows below:

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (Press Release): A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Harmoni Thompson, a 1 year old black female, 2 feet 10 inches tall, 16 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

Harmoni is missing from Mishawaka, Indiana which is 145 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Harmoni may be in the company of Azaria Jackson, a black female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 300 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes and driving a silver Pontiac Grand Prix with Indiana license plate 164RIO.

If you have any information on Harmoni Thompson, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.