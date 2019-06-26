Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department has issued a statewide silver alert for a missing 57-year-old woman.

Terri Myers is white, 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Fort Wayne wearing a pink tank top and blue jean shorts, driving a green 2014 Chevrolet Spark 4-door car with Indiana plate AOA373.

Myers is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information on her, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.