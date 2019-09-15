Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Vivian Alexis Ziko is described as a white female, 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighing 102 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a yellow and grey striped shirt and dark blue jeans.

Vivian was last seen on Saturday, September 14th, at 12:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

“We are asking for businesses and residents in the area of 5400 Maplecrest to check surveillance cameras for the female missing or possibly a car she got into,” said FWPD public information officer Sofia Rosales-Scatena. “I don’t know what type of vehicle or anything but if anyone has any type of vehicle with a young woman close to the description of the female getting into it we would like to see it. The time on the video would be around 12-1pm Saturday.”