Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Indiana State Police Press Release): A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Javier Ramon Andrade, a 16-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, he has a tattoo on his right arm of the letters LLE, and scars on his right shoulder and chest.

Javier is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 126 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 1:10 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Javier Ramon Andrade, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.