Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are looking for an 81-year-old man that may be in danger.

Fort Wayne Police Department Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena tells WOWO News police are actively looking for Jay Blevins, who has been reported missing. He is 5’6″, weighing 140 pounds, with white hair.

Blevins has health issues and early-onset dementia, and was last seen wearing a plaid green shirt and blue jeans. He was also last seen driving a navy blue 2011 Hyundai Sonata 4-door sedan, with Indiana license plate RJZ945.

If you see him, call 911.