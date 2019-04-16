Silver alert issued for for missing Portland man

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Jay County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a missing Portland man.

Robert Charles Currie, 53, was last seen on Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue wind breaker jacket, plaid shirt, blue jeans, and has multiple tattoos on his chest, back, arms and knees.

He was driving a red 2002 Kia Sportage SUV with Indiana license plate XTJ552.

Currie is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information, call 911 or the Jay County Sheriff’s Department at 260-726-8188.