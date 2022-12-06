Silver Alert issued for Columbia City man

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (Release) – The Columbia City Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Martin John Barry, a 69 year old white male, 6 feet 0 inches tall, 155 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a long sleeve blue green sweater with jeans, and driving a red 2010 Chrysler Town and Country with Indiana license plate 295Y.

Martin is missing from Columbia City, Indiana which is 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:45 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Martin John Barry, contact the Columbia City Police Department at 260-248-5121 or 911.