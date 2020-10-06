Silver Alert issued for Bluffton man

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO): A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Bluffton man who has been missing for almost a month.

The Bluffton Police Department says 41-year-old Brady Stacy, who is white, 5’9″ tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes, was last seen on September 15th at 1pm wearing a blue tank top, gray sweat shorts, and gray Nike shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. No explanation was given by police as to why this alert was issued so long after Stacy was last seen.

If you have any information on Brady Stacy, contact the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.