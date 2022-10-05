Silver Alert issued for Allen County woman

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Patsy Dafforn, an 82 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and driving a tan 2007 Lincoln Town Car with Indiana plate SCW913.

Patsy is missing from Yoder, Indiana which is 111 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 10:30 AM. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Patsy Dafforn, contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.