Silver Alert issued for 19-month-old

MADISON, Ind. (WOWO): Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 19-month-old boy.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Kayden Matthew Fresh, who is 2 feet 8 inches tall, 29 pounds, has blonde hair with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue, yellow, and white Paw Patrol t-shirt and blue/grey shorts.

Kayden may be in the company of Jaxx Damian Falconberry, a 28-year-old white male, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, has brown hair with hazel eyes, and is likely driving a black 2004 Chevy Impala 4 door with Indiana plate ALV239.

Kayden is missing from Madison, which is 92 miles southeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 8:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kayden Matthew Fresh, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-265-2648 or 911.

The criteria for a Silver Alert are as follows: