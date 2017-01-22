Silver Alert issued for Bloomfield man

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (Press Release): The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Bloomfield, Indiana. Bloomfield, Indiana is located approximately 86 miles south of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Richard Griesemer is an 87 year old white male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 175 pounds, with short white hair and blue eyes. Richard Griesemer was last seen Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 12:30 pm in Bloomfield, Indiana, and is believed to be in danger.

He was last seen wearing a purple or blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. Richard Griesemer may be disoriented and require medical assistance. He is believed to be driving a White 1990 Ford F150 pickup truck, with Indiana plate WGD372.

If you have any information on Richard Griesemer, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department by calling 812-384-4411 option 1 or 911.

(Note: WOWO News is aware of the blurry quality of the photo supplied. This is the photo that was provided to us by the Indiana State Police)