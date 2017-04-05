Silver Alert declared for missing Starke County woman

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (Press Release): The Starke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Hamlet, Indiana. Hamlet, Indiana is located approximately 134 miles north of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dehani Salazar is a 22 year old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 215 pounds, with reddish brown hair and brown eyes. Dehani Salazar was last seen Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 12:01 am in Hamlet, Indiana, and is believed to be in danger.

She was last seen wearing a black “Everlast” sweatshirt, blue jeans and slip-on shoes. Dehani Salazar may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Dehani Salazar, contact the Starke County Sheriff’s Department by calling 574-772-3771 option 1 or 911.