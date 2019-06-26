Silver Alert declared for missing Fort Wayne woman

STATEWIDE: The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has issued a statewide silver alert for Cynthia Lynn Adamson.

Adamson, 43 of Fort Wayne, was last seen on Tuesday, June 25 at 9 a.m. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, around 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was driving a red 2011 Toyota Prius with Indiana license plate AZJ205. Adamson also may have 2 dogs and a cat in the car.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

If you have any information on where she might be, call the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-7070 or 911.