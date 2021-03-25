Silver Alert declared for missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Fort Wayne man.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Herman Thomas Hayworth, 91. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds and has white hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. at the BP Lassus Handy Dandy gas station wearing a camo colored “Navy” hat, a dark winter coat and khaki pants. He was driving a tan 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis sedan with Indiana license plate YKC967. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help.

If you have any information on Hayworth’s whereabouts, call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-423-1336 or 911.