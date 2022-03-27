Silver Alert declared for missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Fort Wayne man.

Fort Wayne Police are investigating the disappearance of Rodney Dunbar II, 29. He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black stocking cap, black coat, gray sweatpants and gray slippers.

Dunbar was last seen on Friday, March 25 at 8 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

If you have any information, call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.