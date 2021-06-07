Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart County teen

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Elkhart County teenager.

Sydney Ray Gunter, 15, was last seen Monday morning at 2:30 a.m. She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Gunter was last seen wearing yellow one-piece button-up pajamas and is believed to be in a white 2017 Ford Mustang with Indiana license plate TY2975.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

IF you have any information, call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.