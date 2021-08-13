Silver Alert declared for Goshen man

GOSHEN, Ind. (Indiana State Police): A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Goshen Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Howard Schrock, an 84-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 155 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, and last seen driving a red 2015 Chevrolet Cruze with Indiana license AUM571.

Howard is missing from Goshen, which is 159 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 3:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Howard Schrock, contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.