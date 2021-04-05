Silver Alert declared for Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Indiana State Police Press Release): A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Alisha Rochelle Chilton, a 32-year-old Black female, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Alisha is mute and walks with a limp, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts over gray pajama bottoms with a Mickey Mouse design, and white and black Nike slides.

Alisha is missing from Fort Wayne and was last seen on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 6:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Alisha Rochelle Chilton, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1336 or 911.