Silver Alert declared for Allen County man

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Ronald Davidson, an 81 year old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a USA hat, gray sweatshirt, blue zip up jacket and blue pants, and driving a blue 2018 Jeep Compass, with Indiana license plate VBY991.

Ronald is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 10:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ronald Davidson, contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 260-449-3000 or 911.