Silver Alert declared for 3-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (Indiana State Police Press Release): A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Abdul Agboola, a 3-year-old black male, 3 feet tall, 37 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a green horizontal striped t-shirt and black athletic pants with a blue stripe.

Abdul is missing from Pendleton, Indiana which is 35 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 1:46 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Abdul Agboola, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 642-0221 or 911.