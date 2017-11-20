UPDATE: Silver Alert for Elwood man cancelled

UPDATE: INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Silver Alert for a missing Elwood man has been cancelled after the man was found safe.

EARLIER: A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared by the Indiana State Police.

The Elwood Police Department is investigating the disappearance 37-year-old Clint Davidson of Elwood. He’s a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 350 pounds, light brown hair, and green eyes.

He was last seen on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at noon in Elwood, and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen driving a burgundy 1998 Chevrolet Cheyenne extended cab Indiana plate TK852LJQ.

If you have any information on Clint Davidson, contact the Elwood Police Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.