SILVER ALERT cancelled for South Bend girls

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO):The Silver Alert for the two missing South Bend girls has been cancelled. The girls were found unharmed. As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, the whereabouts of Adam Paul Rushing, 31, were not known.

EARLIER: The Indiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for two young girls and a South Bend man.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Eleanor Rushing, a 1-year-old white female, 30 inches tall, 30 pounds, light brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and red pants. Halle Rushing, a 6-year-old white female, 4 feet tall, 60 pounds, blond hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a flamingo & palm tree that says “OH HEY”.

The girls could be in the company of Adam Paul Rushing, a 31-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, bald with green eyes, has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a “Swamp Monster” tattoo on his right forearm, and driving a black 2017 Dodge Journey with Indiana plate AIG938.

Eleanor, Halle and Adam Rushing are missing from South Bend, Indiana which is 149 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, May 21st at 7:00 am. They are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Eleanor, Halle and Adam Rushing contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.