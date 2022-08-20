Silly Season, TV Ratings and Gateway Preview

This week’s episode: Christian Lundgaard gets a restructured multi-year deal to remain with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Helio Castroneves will return to Meyer Shank Racing in 2023 for a full season, more silly season rumors, a theory on IndyCar TV ratings and a preview of Saturday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Gateway.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
