Sign Up for Beginning Farmer Workshop Hosted by Purdue Extension

Purdue Extension’s Beginning Farmer Workshop seeks to address the realities and challenges of starting a farm. The multiple-session workshop will guide participants in defining goals for their farm business, create a practical plan to reach those goals, assess current farm assets and outline farm management best practices.

Jonathan Ferris, Purdue County Extension Director in Wayne County and series organizer, encourages those in the beginning stages of producing an agriculture product and those still in the early stages of their agricultural career to consider attending.

“Don’t let the name fool you – this is not just for brand-new farmers, rather the target audience is anyone with 10 years or less experience in production agriculture,” Ferris said.

The following Purdue representatives will speak during the series:

Tamara Benjamin, assistant program leader diversified farming and food systems

Jonathan Ferris, Purdue County Extension director, Wayne County

Laurynn Thieme, Purdue Extension educator – agriculture and natural resources, Delaware County

Beth Vansickle, Purdue Extension educator – agriculture and natural Resources, Madison County

The series will be held at Ivy Tech Community College, 717 W. 21st Street, Connersville, on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning March 31 and ending April 28. Cost for the program is $65. Call the Wayne County Extension office at 765-973-9281 by March 24 to register.