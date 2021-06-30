Shurley announced new Three Rivers Festival Director

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors announced Justin Shurley as its new Executive Director today, just days before the 2021 edition of the ten-day event begins.

“Justin will be a great addition to the festival,” said John Nichter, President of the Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors. “His passion for this festival and connection to his community will lead us into our next chapter.”

Shurley lives in Fort Wayne and currently serves on the city’s Planning Commission and the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Board of Directors, with previous experience working for the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Purdue Fort Wayne.

“I couldn’t be more excited to lead this organization,” he said. “The Three Rivers Festival has been an important part of our community for more than 50 years. As Executive Director, I’ll work closely with the board of directors to help it evolve for the next 50 years.”

Officials also announced a new event for the Festival, which runs July 9th through 17th: Northeast Indiana’s Largest 50-50 Raffle, with a jackpot that could potentially rise “into the tens and even hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Nichter said, adding that hopefully it will help the festival regain its financial footing after taking 2020 off due to the coronavirus pandemic.