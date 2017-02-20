Shots fired at Warsaw Police, leads to stand off

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Warsaw Police have one man in custody after a Sunday night standoff.

Shortly before 11:00 p.m., Sunday night, officers were called to a home located at 2204 Dubois Drive, after the home’s alarm system went off multiple times.

As officers checked the outside of the residence, an officer noticed a man inside. He had no shirt and was yelling. The man, later identified as 54-year-old Daniel Vanderpool, crouched down and fired a shot at the officer.

Officers attempted to get Vanderpool to drop his weapons and come out, but he refused and continued to state that he would shoot. The Warsaw Police Department Emergency Response Team was called in. After negotiations failed, several gas canisters were fired into the residence and just before 1:30 a.m., Vanderpool walked out the front door and was taken into custody.

Inside the home police found three handguns, a shotgun and the alarm panel was tore off the wall. Police say Vanderpool was extremely intoxicated and on several medications. From his statements, it appears that he became upset when he could not turn off or silence his own alarm system, police say.

Vanderpool is being held in the Kosciusko County Jail on initial charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.