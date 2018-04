FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Shots have been fired on the southeast side of Fort Wayne.

Emergency crews were called to the shooting in the 915 block of E. Rudisill Boulevard, near Weisser Park Avenue, around 3:30 p.m., Monday, according to Fort Wayne Dispatch.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report one person is in serious condition. So far, no word regarding a suspect or suspects.

Meantime, as of 4:35 p.m., Monday, emergency crews were still on the scene.