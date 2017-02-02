Shots fired on the northwest side of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two men are in the hospital after shots were fired on Fort Wayne’s northwest side.

Around 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to Burgess Street and Sherman Boulevard. Once there, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, the other in serious condition.

Witnesses told officers, the actual shooting may have occurred at or near a home located in the 1400 block of Forth Street.

Investigators are speaking with neighbors in the area in an attempt to get more details, as no suspect information is available at this time. Officers are asking that if you have information about this incident, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Meanwhile, the names of the victims are being withheld pending family notification.