Shots fired near Camp Allen Park, one man in serious condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is in serious condition after being shot near Camp Allen Park Saturday night.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the intersection of Center and Huron around 9 p.m., according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

When police arrived to the scene, they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Nearby neighbors believe the man was shot in the leg.

Police do not have a suspect at this time and the investigation is ongoing.