Shots fired into New Haven home

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – Gunshots were fired into a New Haven home early Tuesday morning.

The New Haven Police Department responded to the residence located on the 3000 block of White Pine Drive after the home was shot at and spoke with the homeowner.

According to detectives, nobody was injured from the gunfire.

Officers collected shell casings from the residence and have sent them off to a laboratory for examination.

A witness said they saw a dark colored Pontiac in the area just before the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the person responsible for the shooting is urged to contact the New Haven Police Department or Crime Stoppers.