Short pursuit leaves motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is in life-threatening condition following an early morning motorcycle crash in Fort Wayne.

At around 12:12 A.M., a Fort Wayne Police officer attempted to stop a motorcyclist for running a red light near State Boulevard and Wells Street. The motorcyclist fled, resulting in a brief pursuit. However, during the chase, the rider lost control of the motorcycle and crashed near Northside Drive and Glazier Avenue.

Emergency services provided immediate aid before transporting the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) was called in to investigate the scene. Northside Drive was closed between Kenwood Avenue and Vance Avenue for further examination.

The Fort Wayne Police Department FACT and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office are jointly handling the ongoing investigation.