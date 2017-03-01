Shoplifting suspect leads Fort Wayne Police on chaotic chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A shoplifting suspect led Fort Wayne police on a chase that included a freight train Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, it started when a white man was spotted shoplifting from the Sears at Glenbrook Mall at about 1:40pm.

Police quickly spotted his vehicle and tried to pull him over on Clinton Street, which started a short pursuit from Clinton to Fourth Street, onto the Rivergreenway trail for a short distance, then eventually along the railroad tracks near Grant Street.

That’s when the man jumped onto a moving freight train and held on for a few blocks, before he was caught by police as soon as he tried to jump off.

Multiple charges are pending.