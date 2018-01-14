Shooting leaves two hurt, one dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An early morning shooting at a Fort Wayne gas station left a woman dead and two people seriously wounded Sunday.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 4200 block of South Hanna Street a few minutes before 1am and found an underage girl inside the gas station suffering from gunshot wounds and in serious condition, as well as a woman inside a car, who had also been shot.

The woman was pronounced dead soon after at an area hospital.

Several minutes later, dispatch received a call from a man in the 4500 block of S. Monroe St. who said he was also shot at this gas station, and ran to the address on Monroe St. to call for help. The man was last listed in serious to good condition.

Police believe some type of disturbance occurred in the parking lot, leading to the shots being fired.

Detectives are hoping that surveillance footage from several nearby businesses will help the investigation.