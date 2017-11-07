Shooting leaves one in critical condition

By
Darrin Wright
Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after an early-morning shooting in Fort Wayne today.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Smith street, just east of Whitney Young Early Childhood, at a little before 1:15am and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics treated him at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital.

His identity was not released.

Investigators canvassed the area, trying to find any possible witnesses, but there’s currently no suspect information and no arrests have been made yet.

