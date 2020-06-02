Shooting leaves boy dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A male juvenile is dead after a shooting Monday evening in the 500 block of Pierce Avenue.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called at 5:21pm. They found the boy suffering from life-threatening injuries when they arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Detectives have spoken with any possible witnesses that may have seen or heard what happened, and crime scene technicians are processing the scene for any possible evidence.

The victim’s identity was not released.